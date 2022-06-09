Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen are killed and up to 500 are injured daily during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The situation at the front is difficult. Every day we lose up to a hundred of our fighters killed and up to 500 wounded. The Kremlin continues to push the mass, slips, is subjected to powerful resistance, and suffers huge losses. But so far it has the strength to advance in certain sectors of the front. It is important to maintain concentration Then Ukraine will win!" Reznikov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He called the main achievement since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation the preservation of the synergy of the entire military-political leadership of Ukraine, and the goal is "to defeat Russia, no matter how difficult it may be."

The Minister of Defense stated that he was categorically dissatisfied with the pace and quantity of weapons supplied to Ukraine, but at the same time expressed gratitude to the countries that support Ukraine.