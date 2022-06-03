Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Ukraine and speak in the Ukrainian parliament, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus reports.

"He [Scholz] thanked me for this invitation, and I really hope that he will accept it," Stefanchuk said in an interview with the ARD television channel, commenting on the results of the meeting with Scholz.

"Germany is the leader of the EU, and Germany's opinion on Ukraine's candidacy in the EU is very important. I think I was able to dispel all the skeptical fears of Olaf Scholz and I really hope for his positive decision at the European Council summit," the speaker of the Parliament added.