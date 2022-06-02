Facts

09:58 02.06.2022

Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

In a telephone conversation with Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Army General Thierry Burkhard, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny updated the issue of the speedy transition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to NATO-style weapons to save people's lives and the defense of Ukraine.

"I thanked my colleague and in his person the entire French people for their help and support. He also expressed condolences in connection with the death of French journalist Frederic Leclerc in Ukraine as a result of Russian shelling," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine quoted Zaluzhny as saying.

According to Zaluzhny, he informed his French counterpart about the current operational situation, noting that fighting is underway in almost all directions.

"The most difficult situation is in Luhansk region, where the enemy is trying to oust our units from their positions. He explained that the operations are complex and require a combination of both defensive and offensive actions. However, the enemy has a decisive advantage in artillery, which actualizes the issue of the speedy transition of our units to NATO–style weapons," the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed, adding that "this will save the lives of our people and our territories."

