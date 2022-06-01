Facts

14:12 01.06.2022

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

1 min read
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk will visit Germany on June 1-3.

"I am going to advocate granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country!… My first stop is Berlin. Many meetings with German MPs and officials are planned on June 1-3," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the Parliament expressed confidence that Germany's support for the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership will further unite our states and peoples."

According to Stefanchuk, Ukraine should be given the status of an EU candidate country in June.

As reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the program of the visit includes meetings of the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament with representatives of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the German Bundestag Barbel Bas and others.

Tags: #germany #stefanchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:18 01.06.2022
Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

11:07 30.05.2022
Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

16:37 17.05.2022
Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

16:43 11.05.2022
Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 started in Germany – Defense Minister

Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 started in Germany – Defense Minister

09:58 11.05.2022
German Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv

German Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv

15:10 04.05.2022
Zelensky should take politically balanced step, invite German president to Kyiv - Volodymyr Klitschko

Zelensky should take politically balanced step, invite German president to Kyiv - Volodymyr Klitschko

17:41 03.05.2022
Berlin decides to supply PzH 2000 artillery mounts to Ukraine – media

Berlin decides to supply PzH 2000 artillery mounts to Ukraine – media

16:26 30.04.2022
Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

12:26 26.04.2022
Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

10:53 26.04.2022
German company Rheinmetall applies for export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

German company Rheinmetall applies for export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

LATEST

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

Enemy missile hit Sloviansk microdistrict, private houses destroyed, no one injured

Zelensky: Ukraine needs long-range weapons to defend its territory

Zelensky: practical outcome of 6th package of sanctions is minus tens of billions of euros for Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD