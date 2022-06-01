Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk will visit Germany on June 1-3.

"I am going to advocate granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country!… My first stop is Berlin. Many meetings with German MPs and officials are planned on June 1-3," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The Speaker of the Parliament expressed confidence that Germany's support for the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership will further unite our states and peoples."

According to Stefanchuk, Ukraine should be given the status of an EU candidate country in June.

As reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the program of the visit includes meetings of the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament with representatives of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the German Bundestag Barbel Bas and others.