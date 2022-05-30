Facts

11:17 30.05.2022

Belgium launches hryvnia to euro cash exchange program from June 1

Belgium launches hryvnia to euro cash exchange program from June 1

The National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will launch a program for exchanging hryvnia for euros for Ukrainian refugees from June 1, the press service of the NBB has reported.

According to the report, from June 1, Ukrainian refugees registered in Belgium can exchange hryvnia banknotes for euros at the National Bank's counters and at branches of the participating banks. A maximum of UAH 10,000 can be exchanged per adult.

Only 100, 200, 500 and 1000 hryvnia notes will be accepted.

According to the Belgian Financial Sector Federation (FEBELFIN), since the start of the war in Ukraine, about 11,292 bank accounts have been opened in Belgium by refugees from Ukraine.

As reported, on May 24, Germany launched a program to exchange cash hryvnia for euros in the initial exchange volume of UAH 1.5 billion.

