17:53 27.05.2022

Russia wanted to use, among other things, food as weapon – president's adviser

Simultaneously with the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is provoking a global energy and food crisis, destroying Ukrainian infrastructure and food reserves, adviser for economy to the President of Ukraine Oleh Ustenko, whose opinion was published on the President's website.

According to him, Russia planned the blockade of Ukrainian seaports from the very beginning of its aggression to create a food crisis in the world and put as much pressure as possible on the West.

Ustenko said that the only way to move this grain to supply international markets is to stop the war, or at least to stop all military actions in the Black Sea, Russia is currently firing at any ships that appear in the Black Sea. But if a ceasefire is declared in the region, Ukraine will react quickly and ships with grain will leave seaports.

"If the fighting stopped, we could do that almost immediately because we have access to the main ports," the president's adviser said.

Tags: #food #weapon
15:59 21.05.2022
11:57 20.05.2022
14:19 19.05.2022
09:29 19.05.2022
14:04 02.05.2022
17:53 21.04.2022
12:54 17.04.2022
10:01 08.04.2022
21:02 01.04.2022

