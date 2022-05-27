Facts

15:36 27.05.2022

Zelensky: Blockade of Ukrainian seaports is lesson for other potential aggressors

The blockade of Ukrainian commercial ports in Ukraine is not just an act of aggression by one country against another. It is also a lesson for other potential aggressors.

"This is not just an act of aggression by one country against another, the blockade of our ports is a lesson for other potential aggressors who want to conquer their neighbors or take their territory. If Russia manages to get through this with impunity, then other countries will see that a naval blockade is an acceptable tool of pressure in the modern world. None of the trade routes at sea will be safe," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine is working on transferring to new routes, supplying our grain through European ports. "But Russia is also trying to thwart these attempts of ours when it destroys railway bridges and logistics centers with missiles," he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine is a bona fide food exporter. At the same time, "Some 22 million tonnes of grain are in storage and we cannot send them to where they are needed."

He also said that food exporting governments have to make decisions to close the export of certain goods in order to keep domestic prices from explosive growth.

"Famine will cover 40-50 million people according to the UN. I consider this estimate to be conservative. Famine does not come alone, it is followed by political chaos that destroys social life. Already in July, when stocks of last year's harvest run out in many countries, it will become obvious that a disaster is approaching," the president said.

He believes that "Russia has deliberately staked on the food crisis in order to increase the dependence of other countries on itself and to ensure that access to food becomes another factor of pressure in global politics."

