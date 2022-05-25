Zelensky: We do not forget no-fly zone issue

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of closing the sky has not been forgotten in Ukraine.

"We have been fighting for a long time for a no-fly zone. Then, step by step, the issue was forgotten. Someone forgot - we have not forgotten. It comes from the sky every day, we have not forgotten anything here. Does the West have self-confidence? There is no confidence," he said on Wednesday, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos.