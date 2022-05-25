Facts

11:39 25.05.2022

Zelensky: We do not forget no-fly zone issue

1 min read
Zelensky: We do not forget no-fly zone issue

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of closing the sky has not been forgotten in Ukraine.

"We have been fighting for a long time for a no-fly zone. Then, step by step, the issue was forgotten. Someone forgot - we have not forgotten. It comes from the sky every day, we have not forgotten anything here. Does the West have self-confidence? There is no confidence," he said on Wednesday, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

 

Tags: #no_fly_zone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:13 28.02.2022
NATO not going to introduce 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO not going to introduce 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

LATEST

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD