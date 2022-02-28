Facts

19:13 28.02.2022

NATO not going to introduce 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance excludes the possibility of introducing a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, NBC News said.

"We have no intentions of moving into Ukraine neither on the ground or in the airspace," Stoltenberg said, answering a journalist's question about whether he could rule out the introduction of a "no-fly zone" by the alliance over Ukraine.

NATO now has a responsibility to ensure that this conflict "does not spiral out of control that escalates even further into concern for full-fledged war in Europe involving NATO allies," he said.

Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
