Facts

09:58 25.05.2022

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the main task of the international advisory group of specialists on security guarantees for Ukraine will be the development of such guarantees that will work throughout the life of many generations of Ukrainians.

According to him, the President's Office and diplomats continue to work to ensure that Ukraine receives reliable guarantees of its own security after the end of the war.

"In particular, the international advisory group headed by Yermak and ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen was established. The group will include leading experts in the field of security and defense, diplomacy. Their task is to develop a format of guarantees that will really work, moreover, work not for several months or a year, but throughout the life of many generations of Ukrainians," Zelensky said in an evening video message on Tuesday.

As reported, on Tuesday, May 24, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced the creation of an international advisory group that will provide proposals on security guarantees for Ukraine.

It will be headed by Andriy Yermak and ex-NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

 

Tags: #zelensky
