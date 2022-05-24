Facts

09:32 24.05.2022

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

Prosecutor General of Ukraine announces 13,000 cases related to Russian war crimes

The number of initiated cases related only to Russian war crimes is currently about 13,000, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said.

"Forty-nine people were reported about suspicion in this category and we started prosecuting war crimes," she said during the opening of the Russia War Crimes House exhibition in the building that has been Russia House in Davos for many years.

Venediktova specified that there are more than 600 suspects in the base case against the Russian Federation.

"Currently we have two cases pending before the courts against three defendants," the prosecutor general added.

She noted that Ukraine is working closely with the International Criminal Court to assist them in their investigation in Ukraine. In addition, the investigation continues in the format of a joint investigation team established with Lithuania and Poland, which also includes the International Criminal Court (ICC). Venediktova indicated that this was the first time the ICC had decided to join a joint investigation team.

In addition, cases have been initiated in 18 national jurisdictions in relation to international crimes occurring in Ukraine, the prosecutor general added.

"Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, in unison with the international community, are doing everything to investigate crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice ... The painful history of wars shows that peace and stability can only be achieved when accountability for criminal aggression and gross violations of international humanitarian law is ensured," she said.

The exhibition is organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and PinchukArtCentre in partnership with the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry, the Ukrayinska Pravda publication and the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers.

The purpose of the Russia War Crimes House project is to present the main facts, give names and dates, show specific faces and give at least some victims of the war the opportunity to tell their real stories.

