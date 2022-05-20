Facts

20:36 20.05.2022

Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

1 min read
Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

Russian occupiers have completed clearing the rubble and removing the bodies of the dead from the Drama Theater in Mariupol, adviser to the city mayor Petro Andriuschenko said.

"Today [May 20] the occupiers completed the removal of the rubble and the bodies of the dead from the Drama Theater. The equipment has been removed, the zone is open," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.

Andriuschenko said it is now impossible to determine how many Mariupol civilians were actually killed by a Russian bomb in the Drama Theater.

"The dead are buried under nameless numbers in a mass grave in Manhush," the adviser to Mariupol mayor said.

Tags: #theater #mariupol
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:48 20.05.2022
Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

15:27 19.05.2022
Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

15:55 17.05.2022
Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

15:37 17.05.2022
More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

09:14 17.05.2022
There is hope to save lives of Mariupol defenders - Zelensky

There is hope to save lives of Mariupol defenders - Zelensky

16:19 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

15:11 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

17:08 12.05.2022
Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

14:40 12.05.2022
Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

Interior Ministry says 5-7 years required to clear Ukraine's territory

Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

LATEST

New batch of US howitzers sent to Ukraine – Pentagon

Ukraine to receive first Gepard tanks from Germany in July – media

Ukraine waiting for weapons, including MLRS systems – Yermak

Interior Ministry says due to intl aid there will be enough forces, means to clear mine territories soon

Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

As result of strike on Lozova, seven people wounded, including child

Interior Ministry says 5-7 years required to clear Ukraine's territory

Ireland working on seizure of Russian assets for further transfer in favor of Ukraine – PM's meeting with chairs of Irish Parliament

Zelensky: Some 42 states to join Ukraine's proceedings against Russia in ICJ

Ukraine studies Italy's proposals on ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine - MFA

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD