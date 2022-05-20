Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

Russian occupiers have completed clearing the rubble and removing the bodies of the dead from the Drama Theater in Mariupol, adviser to the city mayor Petro Andriuschenko said.

"Today [May 20] the occupiers completed the removal of the rubble and the bodies of the dead from the Drama Theater. The equipment has been removed, the zone is open," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday evening.

Andriuschenko said it is now impossible to determine how many Mariupol civilians were actually killed by a Russian bomb in the Drama Theater.

"The dead are buried under nameless numbers in a mass grave in Manhush," the adviser to Mariupol mayor said.