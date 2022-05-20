Facts

17:07 20.05.2022

Ireland working on seizure of Russian assets for further transfer in favor of Ukraine – PM's meeting with chairs of Irish Parliament

2 min read

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in Kyiv with Mark Daly, Chair of the Upper House of the Irish Parliament, and Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Chair of the Lower House of the Irish Parliament, at which he discussed the development of decisions on the confiscation of Russian assets for their further transfer to Ukraine.

"The parties discussed the global challenges caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in particular, the enemy's attempts to create a food and migration crisis. Shmyhal said that Ukraine is closely cooperating with the UN in the humanitarian sphere, in particular, in the issue of supplying food, water and medicines to territories that are in dire need of it. The prime minister thanked Ireland for humanitarian, financial and military assistance," the government said in a statement following the meeting.

Shmyhal also raised the issue of demining the territories of Ukraine and called for any possible support in this direction.

"The echoes of this war will be heard for a long time. But we must make every effort to save human lives," he said.

At the meeting, the prime minister briefed the chairs of the Irish Parliament about the work on the Ukraine Recovery Plan.

"The European Commission announced the creation of a special trust account and a special plan for the renewal of Ukraine. We are also working on the U24 Recovery Plan. We have already discussed with our partners two future principles for the restoration of Ukraine: regional and parametric," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister said that future EU membership is an important issue for Ukraine.

"Support for Ukraine in granting candidate status and full membership in the EU is very important for our society. This is the civilizational choice of our people. We are grateful to Ireland for the support and advice you provide on the path of our European integration. I am convinced that Ukraine's accession will strengthen the European Union," he said.

In turn, Daly assured that they will continue to be advocates for supporting Ukraine's application for EU membership and have no doubts about a positive decision.

Ó Fearghaíl, for his part, thanked the Ukrainian people for their courage and said that Ireland would continue to support the Ukrainians.

He also said that Ireland is working on the seizure of Russian assets for further transfer in favor of Ukraine.

Tags: #ireland
