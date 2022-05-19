Twelve killed, more than 40 wounded due to enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – regional authorities

As a result of enemy shelling from heavy weapons in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, 12 people were killed and more than 40 were wounded, said head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"The Orcs started randomly shooting the regional center from heavy weapons in the morning. The shelling continues now. Basically, targeted hits are on residential buildings," he wrote on Facebook.

Data on the dead and injured are still being clarified, since it is impossible to examine the territory under shelling.

"Now 12 people have been killed and more than 40 Severodonetsk residents who have been injured, they are receiving medical assistance," Haidai said.