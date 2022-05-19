Facts

17:41 19.05.2022

ICRC registers hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal

2 min read
ICRC registers hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal

A team of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has registered hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Mariupol Azovstal plant, the organization reported.

"On Tuesday, May 17, the ICRC, at the request of the parties, began to register the combatants leaving the Azovstal plant, including the wounded. The operation lasted through Wednesday and continued on Thursday," a press release on the ICRC's website in Ukraine said on Thursday.

It is specified that the ICRC does not transport prisoners of war to their places of detention.

"The registration process, facilitated by the ICRC, involves self-completion of a form with personal details such as full name, date of birth and the name of the next of kin. This information allows the ICRC to track the fate of the detainees and make sure they can keep in touch with their families," the ICRC said.

The organization drew attention to the fact that, according to the mandate given by the states to the ICRC under the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the ICRC must immediately have access to all prisoners of war in all places of their detention. The ICRC must be allowed to communicate with prisoners of war without witnesses, and the duration and frequency of such visits must not be unreasonably limited. When circumstances permit, each side of the conflict must take all possible measures to search for and collect the bodies of the dead. The ICRC maintains a confidential dialogue with the parties to the conflict regarding their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Tags: #icrc #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:08 18.05.2022
Evacuation mission from Azovstal continues - Zelensky

Evacuation mission from Azovstal continues - Zelensky

15:13 17.05.2022
There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

There can be no other formula for rescuing military from Azovstal than one used now - Maliar

13:01 17.05.2022
After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

After stabilization of evacuated wounded from Azovstal, they to be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war - Vereschuk

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

09:59 17.05.2022
Some 53 wounded, 211 more people evacuated from Azovstal - Maliar

Some 53 wounded, 211 more people evacuated from Azovstal - Maliar

16:19 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

15:11 16.05.2022
Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

12:14 14.05.2022
Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

11:16 14.05.2022
We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

14:50 13.05.2022
Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

Ukrainian Presidents appeal to world community to save defenders of Azovstal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers blocks over 1,000 cars with Ukrainians in Vasylivka - dpty head of regional military administration

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

Rada proposes to recognize Putin as war criminal

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

LATEST

Occupiers blocks over 1,000 cars with Ukrainians in Vasylivka - dpty head of regional military administration

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

Rada proposes to recognize Putin as war criminal

Russia starts engineering equipment of Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region, situation in Transnistria stable, tense - General Staff

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

Embassy of Switzerland resumes work in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD