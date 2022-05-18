Hospital in liberated Makariv being prepared for reconstruction – Kyiv authorities

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk announced preparations for reconstruction of a damaged hospital in the village of Makariv (Bucha district, Kyiv region), liberated from Russian occupation.

"This village suffered severe damage. Rashists destroyed civil and social facilities. They also damaged the local hospital. A door was broken there, not a single surviving window remained. I emphasize: even in such conditions, the medical institution has already begun to work since April 15... Now we are preparing the Makariv hospital for reconstruction," Pavliuk wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, he expressed his conviction that after reconstruction, the medical institution "will become even better and more powerful than before."

According to the head of the regional military administration, doctors are currently seeing about 200 patients daily. "Among the good news: during the hostilities, they were able to keep CT and ultrasound machines. This is already good, because this equipment is very important for examinations," Pavliuk said.