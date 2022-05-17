Facts

11:35 17.05.2022

National Police announces seizure of 434 Russian railway cars, they transferred to ARMA

National Police announces seizure of 434 Russian railway cars, they transferred to ARMA

The department of strategic investigations and investigators of the main investigation department of the National Police, together with JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, as part of criminal proceedings, established the ownership of 434 railway cars by Russian companies, their actual location and seized them.

"In view of the full-scale aggressive war that the Russian Federation has unleashed and is waging against Ukraine, in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation on the forced seizure of objects of the property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents, at the request of the Prosecutor General Office, these wagons have been seized," the department reports.

The railcars with a total value of over UAH 300 million have already been transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) with the right to commercial use, possession and disposal of money.

"The proceeds from the commercial use of the wagons will be used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the National Police said.

