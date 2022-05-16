Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

The construction of temporary housing for internally displaced persons and Kharkiv residents who have lost a roof over their heads is inexpedient, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov believes.

According to the press service of Kharkiv City Council, Terekhov said this during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenko on May 16.

"There is nothing more permanent than temporary. Therefore, I am categorically against temporary housing. And there is no need to install modular towns in western Ukraine, spending 30% of the funds, or even more, of what permanent housing requires. We have projects, resources, opportunity and construction personnel. Therefore, let's start building already. There is nothing to delay," the mayor said.

He also recalled that Kharkiv had experience in building a modular camp for internally displaced persons from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the maximum operation period of which was calculated for three years. Eight years have passed, and, despite the fact that the structure has fallen into disrepair, people still live there.

According to Terekhov, that is why the construction of modular towns in the west of Ukraine, which is now being discussed by the public, is inappropriate.