Facts

20:18 16.05.2022

Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

1 min read
Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

The construction of temporary housing for internally displaced persons and Kharkiv residents who have lost a roof over their heads is inexpedient, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov believes.

According to the press service of Kharkiv City Council, Terekhov said this during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenko on May 16.

"There is nothing more permanent than temporary. Therefore, I am categorically against temporary housing. And there is no need to install modular towns in western Ukraine, spending 30% of the funds, or even more, of what permanent housing requires. We have projects, resources, opportunity and construction personnel. Therefore, let's start building already. There is nothing to delay," the mayor said.

He also recalled that Kharkiv had experience in building a modular camp for internally displaced persons from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the maximum operation period of which was calculated for three years. Eight years have passed, and, despite the fact that the structure has fallen into disrepair, people still live there.

According to Terekhov, that is why the construction of modular towns in the west of Ukraine, which is now being discussed by the public, is inappropriate.

Tags: #housing #kharkiv #temporary
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 05.05.2022
Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

18:05 04.05.2022
Priority for compensation for damaged/destroyed housing to be given to large families, military – Shuliak

Priority for compensation for damaged/destroyed housing to be given to large families, military – Shuliak

16:05 20.04.2022
Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

19:38 19.04.2022
Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

18:50 17.04.2022
Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

10:59 17.04.2022
Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

17:35 14.04.2022
We mulling launch of social housing project for refugees in western Ukraine - Dragon Capital

We mulling launch of social housing project for refugees in western Ukraine - Dragon Capital

19:57 13.04.2022
Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

12:38 10.04.2022
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

18:14 09.04.2022
Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

LATEST

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

MH17 trial public stage may end on June 10

Six-year-old girl severely wounded as result of missile strike by invaders in Odesa region on Monday – PGO

Kuleba: Decision on EU sixth sanctions package not yet made, only one country continues to block oil embargo

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD