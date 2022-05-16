Facts

15:11 16.05.2022

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

2 min read
The wives and mothers of the Ukrainian military defending Mariupol from the Russian occupiers are calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to do everything possible to help their husbands and sons located on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol besieged by the Russians.

"The ring around Azovstal has shrunk. One can't pull any further. We place our last hope and believe that by combining the efforts of Turkey, in the person of President Erdogan, China, in the person of its leader Xi Jinping, and the Lord God himself, we can help save Azovstal and the people who are beyond life and death there. They are in hell. New wounds are inflicted on them every day," the wife of one of the soldiers of the Azov regiment said during a press conference in Istanbul on Monday.

According to her, the defenders of Mariupol do not have medicines, which they urgently need in view of the large number of injuries.

"Dear Mr. Erdogan, Help, we beg you. Join forces, turn to Xi Jinping and do it together with the Lord God – save Azovstal. Become carriers of peace, help. After all, this act is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize," she concluded.

Tags: #mariupol #azovstal
