Russia guilty of food, energy crisis, but sanctions not to affect food exports to developing countries - G7 statement

Sanctions against Russia will not affect Russian exports of agricultural resources to developing countries, and Ukraine will continue to receive assistance in the "production, transportation, processing of food," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement on Saturday.

"We underscore that our sanctions and export controls against Russia do not and will not target essential exports of food and agricultural inputs to developing countries and to this end include measures to avoid any negative consequences for the production and distribution of food," the statement said.

It also emphasizes that Russia's war against Ukraine "has given rise to one of the most serious food and energy crises in recent history, which now threatens the most vulnerable populations around the world."

"We reaffirm our commitment to protect the most vulnerable countries and people suffering from Russia’s war against Ukraine and its global repercussions," the G7 foreign ministers said.

In addition, they promise to help Ukraine "continue the production, transportation, processing of food." Also, the authors of the document intend to assist Kyiv in the issue of exporting agricultural products.