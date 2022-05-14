Facts

17:36 14.05.2022

Russia guilty of food, energy crisis, but sanctions not to affect food exports to developing countries - G7 statement

1 min read
Russia guilty of food, energy crisis, but sanctions not to affect food exports to developing countries - G7 statement

Sanctions against Russia will not affect Russian exports of agricultural resources to developing countries, and Ukraine will continue to receive assistance in the "production, transportation, processing of food," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement on Saturday.

"We underscore that our sanctions and export controls against Russia do not and will not target essential exports of food and agricultural inputs to developing countries and to this end include measures to avoid any negative consequences for the production and distribution of food," the statement said.

It also emphasizes that Russia's war against Ukraine "has given rise to one of the most serious food and energy crises in recent history, which now threatens the most vulnerable populations around the world."

"We reaffirm our commitment to protect the most vulnerable countries and people suffering from Russia’s war against Ukraine and its global repercussions," the G7 foreign ministers said.

In addition, they promise to help Ukraine "continue the production, transportation, processing of food." Also, the authors of the document intend to assist Kyiv in the issue of exporting agricultural products.

Tags: #g7
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 13.05.2022
Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

19:29 12.05.2022
G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - German FM

G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - German FM

09:32 12.05.2022
G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

17:43 11.05.2022
Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

09:32 09.05.2022
Zelensky: it is clear for free world that Ukraine is side of good in this war

Zelensky: it is clear for free world that Ukraine is side of good in this war

17:26 06.05.2022
G7 leaders to discuss possibility of additional sanctions against Russia on May 8

G7 leaders to discuss possibility of additional sanctions against Russia on May 8

14:34 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

14:00 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

G7 countries, EU ready to provide Ukraine with further assistance, including military equipment and financial means – statement

10:20 05.04.2022
Kuleba calls on G7, EU to adopt 'most severe sanctions' against Russia this week

Kuleba calls on G7, EU to adopt 'most severe sanctions' against Russia this week

17:04 02.04.2022
Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

We do not stop trying to evacuate all our people from Azovstal - Zelensky

LATEST

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

Some 3,500 buildings destroyed by war in Chernihiv region, mostly housing

Finnish President in conversation with Putin announces his intention to apply for NATO membership in coming days

Zelensky meets with U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican Minority Leader McConnell

Embassy of Romania resumes work in Kyiv

Kyiv City Council renames Peoples' Friendship Arch into Arch of Ukrainian People' Freedom

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

Killed, wounded Russian invaders from Zmiyiny Island brought to occupied Sevastopol - Ukrainian intelligence

Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD