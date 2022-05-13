Facts

11:40 13.05.2022

USA registers bill to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine

U.S. House of Representatives member Sarah Jacobs (Democratic Party) and the first Ukrainian in the U.S. Congress Chernihiv native Victoria Spartz (Republican Party) presented a joint bill on the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, said David Arakhamia, chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

"It [the bill] would allow the United States to provide the International Criminal Court with the necessary resources and funding to investigate Russian atrocities in Ukraine. This means that the world is no longer just scaring the Hague, but preparing the Russians for war crimes on Ukrainian territory for a tribunal," Arakhamia wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine has previously warned that every criminal who manages to survive will be found and punished.

"They can never live in peace on this land again. Neither we nor the world will forgive what they did in Borodyanka, Irpin, Bucha, what they are doing in Mariupol now. And this process will begin immediately, without waiting for victory," summed up the deputy.

