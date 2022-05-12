Kyiv demands from Russia to stop plunder of grain, unblock Ukrainian ports, restore freedom of navigation – MFA comment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) strongly condemns the Russian Federation's actions in disposing of grain that was illegally seized from Ukrainian farmers.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the Russian Federation's actions in disposing of grain that was illegally seized from Ukrainian farmers. Russian occupants are stealing Ukrainian grain and either consuming it themselves or attempting to sell it on international markets. The plunder of food supplies from the territory of an independent sovereign state is one of the aspects of looting," the MFA said in a comment posted on the website on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned consumer countries that grain consignments exported by Russia could contain stolen grain obtained as a result of Russian occupation authorities' plundering. Any country that knowingly purchases stolen grain is considered to be complicit in the crime."

According to existing information, the occupants have already seized at least 400-500 thousand tons of grain worth more than $100 million, according to the Ukrainian government. It is known that "almost all grain-laden ships departing from Sevastopol transport stolen Ukrainian commodities."

"The criminal seizure, export and consumption of Ukrainian is another example of Russia's destructive acts, which, in particular, contravene the fundamental principles of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) – achieving food security for all and overcoming hunger," the ministry emphasizes.

In addition, "the aggressor state's policy puts into doubt the relevance of its participation in FAO and other international organizations."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that Russia stop illicit grain stealing, unblock Ukrainian ports, restore freedom of navigation, and allow trade ships to pass.

"We urge the international community to strengthen economic sanctions against Russia in order to stop its military aggression against Ukraine, to avert a humanitarian disaster and the world's food security crisis," the ministry said.