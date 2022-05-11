Facts

17:45 11.05.2022

Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

The enemy's next successive actions are likely to be his attempts to take control of the territory of Odesa, Mykolaiv and partially Zaporizhia regions, the creation of a land corridor to Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, the seizure of the territory of central Ukraine, the capture of Kyiv, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"We consider the enemy's likely next consecutive actions to be the attempts to take control of the territory of Odesa, Mykolaiv and partially Zaporizhia regions, the creation of a land corridor to the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, the seizure of the territory of central Ukraine, the capture of Kyiv, the staging of re-elections to the legislative and executive authorities with the retention of pro-Russian forces in power, the creation of a new state formation and its inclusion in Russia. In this way, the enemy will try to achieve its strategic and political goal. But these are its thoughts. There is our opposition to their thoughts," Hromov said at a briefing in the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tags: #general_staff
