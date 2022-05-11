Facts

10:09 11.05.2022

Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

2 min read
Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

The size of the new aid package proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden for Ukraine has increased from $33 billion to $39.8 billion so far after discussions, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Facebook after meetings with senators on Tuesday.

According to her, she met with 45 senators from that party at the invitation of Republican Party leader Mitch McConnell and 44 senators from the Democratic Party at the invitation of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and briefed them on the current state of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and the urgent need for continued defense and financial support of the United States.

Markarova noted that Ukraine expects the U.S. President's new aid package to be considered by Congress as soon as possible.

She added that during the meeting she also thanked Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat Party) for introducing the resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism.

"According to my information from U.S. allies, the House of Representatives intends to approve an updated $39.8 billion aid package for Ukraine in the near future. Our allies have no doubt in our victory and are ready to provide everything necessary for it," David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, also wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, this unprecedented level of support will quickly change the situation on the battlefield, and the heroism of Ukrainians will be reinforced by modern equipment and weapons.

Earlier in the day, the media indicated, citing sources, that the updated package included an additional $3.4 billion in military aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian aid.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

Another 100,000 people awaiting evacuation in Mariupol – mayor

Over past day, 34 aircraft sorties made to Azovstal territory, including eight sorties of strategic bombers - Azov regiment

LATEST

Ukraine honours Kravchuk’s legacy in continuing to defend the independence he secured – British ambassador

Zelensky thanks US House of Reps for supporting financial aid bill for Ukraine

Anti-Russian cyber coalition to strengthen functioning of global cyberspace – MFA of Ukraine

Ukrlandfarming estimates losses from Russian aggression at 'hundreds of millions of dollars,' sowing impossible on 40% of area

Invaders steal Scythian gold, other historical and cultural treasures from Melitopol Local History Museum

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down five enemy air targets in past 24 hours - AFU command

German Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv

UNSC meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine to be held on Thurs – media

U.S. House passes bill to provide nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

If decision on EU sanctions' sixth package is not found, this to indicate that Hungary plays along with Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD