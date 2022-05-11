Amount of US aid package for Ukraine introduced in Congress increased to $40 bln

The size of the new aid package proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden for Ukraine has increased from $33 billion to $39.8 billion so far after discussions, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on Facebook after meetings with senators on Tuesday.

According to her, she met with 45 senators from that party at the invitation of Republican Party leader Mitch McConnell and 44 senators from the Democratic Party at the invitation of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and briefed them on the current state of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression and the urgent need for continued defense and financial support of the United States.

Markarova noted that Ukraine expects the U.S. President's new aid package to be considered by Congress as soon as possible.

She added that during the meeting she also thanked Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat Party) for introducing the resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism.

"According to my information from U.S. allies, the House of Representatives intends to approve an updated $39.8 billion aid package for Ukraine in the near future. Our allies have no doubt in our victory and are ready to provide everything necessary for it," David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, also wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, this unprecedented level of support will quickly change the situation on the battlefield, and the heroism of Ukrainians will be reinforced by modern equipment and weapons.

Earlier in the day, the media indicated, citing sources, that the updated package included an additional $3.4 billion in military aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian aid.