Greek Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv – MFA

The Greek Embassy in Ukraine resumes its work in Kyiv, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece said.

"The Greek Embassy in Kyiv, whose leadership left the city for security reasons shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, is reopening in the city with the necessary staff," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website Tuesday.

The Embassy, together with the Consulate General in Odesa, which operates as usual, will continue to provide assistance to Greek citizens, as well as expatriates in Ukraine.