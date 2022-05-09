Storting's Head, FM of Norway visit Bucha, Irpin

Speaker of the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) Masud Gharahkhani and Foreign Minister of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt visited Bucha and Irpin on Sunday, May 8, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"Today, President of the Stortinget Masud Gharahkhani and Foreign Minister of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt have visited Bucha and Irpin. Today, Norwegians are celebrating their liberation. We are very grateful that it is on this important day that the Norwegian people are showing us their strong support," Korniyenko said in a statement on Twitter.