15:28 07.05.2022

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Four cruise missiles using strategic aviation struck Odesa region, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported on Facebook on Saturday.

They informed that "there were no casualties, the damage to the infrastructure will be repaired."

It is noted that the enemy continues not only the physical destruction of infrastructure in the region, but also the psychological pressure on the civilian population.

"Observe safety standards, do not disregard air raid sirens, do not give in to panic, do not interfere with the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces to carry out their tasks," the command said.

Tags: #odesa_region #missiles
