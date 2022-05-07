Facts

13:22 07.05.2022

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has arrived in Ukraine, where he intends to hold meetings with the organization's staff and assess the necessary increase in assistance to war victims.

"Arrived in Ukraine. As a child of war, I know how children and adults trapped in this war feel. I want to assess how WHO can increase our support to them. I will also meet our staff here - they are doing tremendous work under extremely difficult circumstances," he said on Twitter Friday night.

On Friday he said that he had visited the WHO warehouse in Rzeszow, Poland, which is used to deliver life-saving medicines to Ukraine, as well as the medical center that receives refugees from Ukraine, which now houses more than 6,000 refugees.

Ghebreyesus also said he spoke with the refugees themselves and thanked the volunteers who work on the Ukrainian-Polish border and at the Polish hospital.

Tags: #who #ghebreyesus
