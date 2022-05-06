Facts

18:20 06.05.2022

World is just steps away from political chaos – Zelensky at Chatham House

2 min read
World is just steps away from political chaos – Zelensky at Chatham House

The world is a few steps away from political chaos in dozens of states, which could be the result of food and inflation crises, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking at the Chatham House analytical center on Friday.

"By blackmailing Europe to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline last year, Russia provoked a price crisis in Europe. Gazprom deliberately did not provide the necessary amount of gas to the market to cover the deficit, and as a result of all this, gas prices in Europe reached highs, moreover, a historical maximum. This hit all Europeans without exception," he said, recalling that "now, as an element of a full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia is blocking our ports that it has seized."

According to Zelensky, "the global market remains without sufficient supplies from Ukraine of some key types of products. This is what we have, what is the priority for the world: grain, sunflower oil, corn, and other agricultural products."

"What consequences do we see? In some countries, there is a shortage of sunflower oil. In other countries, the agricultural production chains associated with our supplies are slowing down. In other countries, there is also a shortage of basic food products," he said.

"All this together creates pressure on prices. In North Africa, the Middle East, in Asia. And then it will affect other regions of the world. And the poorest will suffer. We are sure that the middle class will also suffer. Obviously, the political consequences of this can be dangerous. Why I say: political chaos is one of the components of food security," the president said.

Tags: #chatham_house
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

Zelensky to Icelandic parliament: Russia wants Ukrainians to be silent labor force

LATEST

Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

AFU fully restores control over five villages in Kharkiv region – General Staff

NATO Military Committee to meet on May 19; chiefs of general staffs of Ukraine, Finland, Sweden invited

Estonia to help Ukraine to restore Zhytomyr region – FM

Latvia fully supports Ukraine's obtaining candidate status at next EU summit – Rinkēvičs

About 1 mln people returned to Ukraine in past few weeks – PM

Lithuanian FM announces need to continue weapons supply to Ukraine

German chancellor's visit to Ukraine on May 9 would be powerful step – Zelensky at Chatham House

Russia's nuclear blackmail born of sense of impunity – Zelensky at Chatham House

Vereschuk: Another exchange of prisoners takes place, 28 servicemen, 13 civilians return home

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD