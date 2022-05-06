Facts

17:34 06.05.2022

Estonia sends weapons, munitions worth EUR 230 mln to Ukraine – Defense Investment Center

1 min read
Estonia has supplied weapons and munitions to Ukraine worth EUR 230 million.

"Since the start of the conflict, we have continued supporting Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance, and we also supported the sending of large amounts of aid to Ukraine on a private initiative. Military assistance worth 230 million euros in total has been sent from Estonia to Ukraine," Director of the Estonian Center for Defense Investment Magnus-Valdemar Saar said at a press conference on Friday.

Among them, he mentioned a large number of weapons systems and munitions, including mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers and guided anti-tank systems, as well as various auxiliary gear, saying the assistance has already been delivered to Ukraine.

"We are also sending 4x4 propulsion wheeled armored vehicles to Ukraine," Saar said.

Estonia is looking for ways of providing additional assistance, including medical services and the training of troops, he said.

Tags: #ukraine #estonia
