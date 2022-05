Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss with strengthening support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier the situation at the front and in Mariupol, as well as strengthening support for Ukraine.

"Had a good, constructive, important conversation with German Federal President Mr. Steinmeier. Thanked for strong support for Ukraine. Expect it to be intensified. German leadership is important to counter Russian aggression. Informed about situation on the frontline, critical situation in Mariupol," Zelensky said on Twitter.