War in Ukraine kills at least 3,238 civilians, 3,397 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on May 3, amounted to 6,635 civilians (6,546 in the report a day earlier), including 3,238 killed (3,193), the Office of the High Commissioner United Nations Human Rights Organization (OHCHR) has said on Wednesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 1,162 men, some 738 women, 84 boys and 71 girls killed, while the gender of 72 children and 1,111 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 3,397 wounded were 82 boys and 71 girls, as well as 169 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report the day before, one child was wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on May 4, there were 1,599 (1,562) killed and 1,260 (1,236) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 101 (101) killed and 392 (389) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,538 (1,530) killed and 1,745 (1,728) wounded.

The daily summary has traditionally stated that the increase in numbers from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the May 3 cases, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.