Russian army has already lost about 24,500 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has already lost about 24,500 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24 to May 4 were estimated at: personnel - about 24,500 (plus 300) eliminated, tanks - 1,077 (plus 15) units, armored combat vehicles - 2,610 (plus 43) units, artillery systems - 491 (plus 16) units, MLRS - 163 (plus one) units, air defense assets - 81 (plus one) units, aircraft - 194 units, helicopters - 155 units, vehicles and tankers - 1867 (plus 24) units, ships/boats - 10 units, UAVs of operational-tactical level - 303 (plus 12), special equipment - 38 units, cruise missiles - 87 (plus three)," a message of the General Staff posted on Facebook reads.

It specifies that the enemy suffered the heaviest losses during the past day in Izium and Novopavlovsk directions.