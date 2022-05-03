As result of regular shelling by Russian occupants, at least nine people killed in Donetsk region

As a result of regular shelling by Russian invaders, at least nine civilians were killed in Donetsk region, head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"The consequences of the shelling and bombing have yet to be established, but at least three killed and two wounded, eight damaged houses are already known. As a result of the morning shelling of Vuhledar, three people were killed who were going to fetch drinking water. Three more civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of Lyman," he said in his Telegram channel.

The regional military administration's head said Russian aircraft had been bombing Avdiyivka since the morning, a residential area in the central part of the city was under attack, in the evenings at night the occupiers used Hailstones in the same direction.

According to him, on Tuesday Ocheretynska community was under enemy fire. Information about casualties and destruction is being clarified.