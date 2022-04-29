Ukrainian soldiers carry out planned artillery firing in Odesa Bay area, residents asked to remain calm
The security and defense forces of Ukraine are carrying out planned artillery firing in the area of the Odesa Bay, Odesa City Council reports, citing the military command of the South of Ukraine.
"The official message of the military command of the south of Ukraine: The security and defense forces are carrying out planned artillery firing in the Odesa Bay area. Keep calm, trust the defenders of Ukraine, do not inform the enemy!"