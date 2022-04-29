Facts

14:19 29.04.2022

Ukrainian soldiers carry out planned artillery firing in Odesa Bay area, residents asked to remain calm

1 min read
The security and defense forces of Ukraine are carrying out planned artillery firing in the area of ​​the Odesa Bay, Odesa City Council reports, citing the military command of the South of Ukraine.

"The official message of the military command of the south of Ukraine: The security and defense forces are carrying out planned artillery firing in the Odesa Bay area. Keep calm, trust the defenders of Ukraine, do not inform the enemy!"

