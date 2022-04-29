Facts

12:10 29.04.2022

Invaders conduct active reconnaissance, fire at Ukrainian positions - General Staff

Invaders conduct active reconnaissance, fire at Ukrainian positions - General Staff

The Russian invaders continue their offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone, carry out active reconnaissance and identify Ukrainian positions, shell them with artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

As reported in the morning report published on Facebook on Friday, in Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to concentrate efforts on holding positions in the area of the city of Kharkiv and is trying to carry out fire destruction of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain directions.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in Izium direction. The main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance, identifying the defensive positions of the Defense Forces units and hitting them with artillery fire.

In Donetsk and Tauride directions, in order to prevent the regrouping of our troops, the enemy fires at positions with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers along the entire frontline.

The Russian occupiers continue blocking our units in Mariupol, in the area of Azovstal plant.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Certain units of the armed forces of the republic continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the protection of a section of the state border with Ukraine.

In Siversky direction, no changes were found in the activity and composition of the enemy grouping.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupying authorities continue to implement measures to restrict the movement and detention of local residents and block humanitarian supplies from the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the Russian occupiers are robbing the villagers. So, for example, more than 60 tonnes of wheat were stolen from the agricultural community in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska along with freight transport.

Over the previous day, Ukrainian defenders hit 15 air targets: one aircraft, five cruise missiles and nine operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders are conducting an active mobile defense, in some places they deliver counterattacks, nine enemy attacks have been repulsed, six tanks, one artillery system, 12 armored vehicles, one car and one anti-aircraft installation have been destroyed on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day.

