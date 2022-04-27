Facts

Russia excluded from participation in World Tourism Organization

At an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Federation was suspended from participation in the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Russia has been suspended from UNWTO at its General Assembly’s first extraordinary session. Grateful to all members who backed this move. The only travel direction for Russian war criminals should be The Hague. Russia’s isolation will deepen with each day of its war on Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He also thanked UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili for his principled position that made this decision possible.

Pololikashvili, in turn, noted that UNWTO was the first UN organization that questioned the membership of the Russian Federation.

"Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from UNWTO. Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO," Pololikashvili said on Twitter.

