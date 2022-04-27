In Kharkiv region, three dead, 15 wounded due to shelling per day, information about use of phosphorus bombs by enemy not true

Russian Armed Forces continue to inflict artillery, mortar strikes and fire on residential areas of Kharkiv and the region, three civilians were killed in the region in a day, 15 were injured, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv and districts of the region, 15 people wounded, three dead. In Kharkiv this night, there were several hits on residential buildings in Kyiv district, in particular, on the nine-storey building; during the day they hit buildings in Saltivka, Pivnichna Saltivka, Oleksiyivka. Shelling continued in Zolochiv, Derhachi, Chuhuiv," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He refuted the information that on the night of April 27 the enemy dropped phosphorus bombs on Kharkiv.

"The information about the alleged dropping of phosphorus bombs was spread in social networks. Kharkiv Defense Headquarters does not confirm such information. Enemy aircraft and UAVs over Kharkiv were not recorded as well," Synehubov said.