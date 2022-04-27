Armed Forces of Ukraine strike positions of Russian invaders on Zmiyiny Island - South Operational Command

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders in the South Operational Command zone have attacked Russian positions on Zmiyiny Island. During the day, 16 personnel and five pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed.

"In the Black Sea operational zone, our forces defeated hostile positions on Zmiyiny Island. A hit on the control point was recorded, the destruction of the Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system, the losses of the Russians are being specified," the message posted on Facebook on Wednesday night said.

It is also noted that on the eve of the pseudo-referendum in Kherson region, the occupying authorities are trying to appoint their leadership from among local collaborators, continuing campaigning and attempts to bribe the local population with food.

"The enemy tried to advance towards Mykolaiv region in the area of ​​the villages of Tavriyske and Nova Zaria, but had no success, suffered significant losses and retreated," the Ukrainian military said.

The ship grouping of the enemy fleet has been reformatted downwards.

The total enemy losses per day are 16 invaders, one tank and four vehicles, two of which are armored.

It is also noted that Odesa region was attacked by three cruise missiles, a hit on the bridge across the Dniester estuary was recorded. There were no casualties. Traffic is partially restricted. Restoration of work is underway.

In addition, the enemy continues to undermine the situation with provocations around Transnistria, organizing imitations of terrorist attacks, announcing missile strikes and sending out messages to residents of Transnistria with panic calls for evacuation on behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian grouping of troops in Transnistria is on full combat readiness.