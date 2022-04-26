Facts

14:27 26.04.2022

Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

2 min read
Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

Norway will allocate NOK 400 million (about $43.5 million at the current exchange rate) for the British-led mechanism to purchase weapons and military equipment for Ukraine, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"The government also informs the Storting today that we will propose to allocate NOK 400 million to the British-led mechanism for the purchase of arms and military equipment for Ukraine. This gives us the opportunity to provide Ukraine with equipment that the Norwegian Armed Forces themselves do not have or have the ability to dispose of without weakening Norwegian defense capabilities," Støre said in a statement published on the Norwegian government website Tuesday.

The prime minister noted that Ukrainian forces would need more weapons in the near future to counter attacks in the east and south.

"They will need heavier and more sophisticated weapon systems. Norway is doing its part. We have handed over a large amount of personal clothing and equipment needed to equip all those mobilized to defend Ukraine. We handed over 4,000 M72 anti-tank missiles and about 100 Mistral anti-aircraft missiles," Støre said.

The prime minister pointed out that these weapons have arrived and have been transferred to Ukrainian forces.

"We are working closely with Ukraine and its allies to ensure good coordination of arms deliveries. Additional direct shipments of heavy weapons from Norway to Ukraine are being evaluated on an ongoing basis and are being implemented. For security reasons, we do not discuss such support publicly until the deliveries are made," he explained.

