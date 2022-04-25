Facts

20:59 25.04.2022

Ukrainian, French FMs discuss arms supplies, sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed tougher sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's European integration, and treatment of Ukrainian children in France.

"Discussed further sanctions on Russia, arms deliveries to Ukraine, and Ukraine's EU candidate status. We both welcomed the treatment of Ukrainian children in France under the important initiative led by Ukraine's and France's First Ladies," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

He also congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to office in the regular presidential elections held on Sunday. "I congratulated President Macron and his team on their victory. My French counterpart affirmed that France's support of Ukraine will grow even stronger," Kuleba said.

Tags: #ukraine #france
