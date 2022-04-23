Some 208 children die, 387 injured in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia - prosecutor's office

More than 595 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of April 23, the official number of dead children has not changed - 208, the number of injured has increased - 387, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the Telegram message says.

According to the data of juvenile prosecutors, children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 120, Kyiv region - 113, Kharkiv region - 91, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 41, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 25, Sumy region – 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

On April 20, as a result of shelling by the military of the aggressor country of civilian infrastructure facilities on the territory of the Polohy district of Zaporizhia region, a 5-year-old child was injured.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,500 educational institutions were damaged, of which 102 were completely destroyed.