Facts

11:05 23.04.2022

Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

2 min read
Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that every citizen of Ukraine should work for the defense of the state and for the sake of victory, even abroad.

According to him, the return of Ukraine to the de-occupied cities and communities means the return of life there.

"I believe that such a return will take place both in the south of our state and in the east of Ukraine. In all areas where degradation, destruction and death have been brought under the flag of Russia. But it depends on how united we all will be in countering the Russian invasion. I emphasize once again: at every opportunity, every citizen must resist the occupation. Ignore the occupiers. Do not cooperate with them. Do not help them. Neutralize the collaborators," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday evening.

He noted that in addition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the National Guard, territorial defense, police, border guards, who brilliantly perform their tasks, every citizen of Ukraine must work for victory.

"If you are abroad, support Ukraine. If you are engaged in ordinary economic activities, do everything so that Ukraine can benefit as much as possible. If you find yourself in a temporarily occupied territory, try to make the occupiers more problems. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are our foundation. But on this foundation must always stand the fortress of our national unity. The unity of all Ukrainians who are fighting for life and against death. Against the Russian invasion," the president said

Tags: #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 23.04.2022
Ukraine for Russia is just beginning, they want to capture other countries - Zelensky

Ukraine for Russia is just beginning, they want to capture other countries - Zelensky

10:59 23.04.2022
Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

16:33 22.04.2022
Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

21:02 21.04.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine won first stage of war with Russia

Shmyhal: Ukraine won first stage of war with Russia

19:49 21.04.2022
Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

Zelensky turns to Portugal requesting to hand over Leopard tanks, armored personnel carriers, anti-ship weapons

17:22 21.04.2022
Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers remain in part of Mariupol – Zelensky

15:40 21.04.2022
Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

15:11 21.04.2022
War can be ended by direct negotiations between Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, negotiation position being worked on – Podoliak

War can be ended by direct negotiations between Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, negotiation position being worked on – Podoliak

14:43 21.04.2022
Zelensky on Macron's invitation to Ukraine: I believe he will understand what Russia has done is genocide

Zelensky on Macron's invitation to Ukraine: I believe he will understand what Russia has done is genocide

09:28 21.04.2022
Our partners have better understanding of our needs - Zelensky on arms deliveries

Our partners have better understanding of our needs - Zelensky on arms deliveries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

Enemy builds up electronic intelligence, warfare systems in Belarus, threat of missile, air strikes remains – AFU

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

LATEST

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

On Easter night, curfew in Kyiv and region will be in effect - Klitschko

Enemy builds up electronic intelligence, warfare systems in Belarus, threat of missile, air strikes remains – AFU

Guterres expects to discuss peaceful solutions to crisis in Ukraine with Putin - UN

UN data on civilian deaths from war in Ukraine increased by 90 per day

Some 1,084 civilians found dead in Kyiv region, over 300 bodies not yet identified

IAEA chief to visit Chornobyl NPP next week

Borrell, on behalf of EU, supports Ukraine's call to Kremlin to allow safe evacuation of Mariupol's civilians

UN human rights officers document unlawful killing of some 50 civilians in Bucha, which amounts to war crimes

Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD