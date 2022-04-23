Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that every citizen of Ukraine should work for the defense of the state and for the sake of victory, even abroad.

According to him, the return of Ukraine to the de-occupied cities and communities means the return of life there.

"I believe that such a return will take place both in the south of our state and in the east of Ukraine. In all areas where degradation, destruction and death have been brought under the flag of Russia. But it depends on how united we all will be in countering the Russian invasion. I emphasize once again: at every opportunity, every citizen must resist the occupation. Ignore the occupiers. Do not cooperate with them. Do not help them. Neutralize the collaborators," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday evening.

He noted that in addition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the National Guard, territorial defense, police, border guards, who brilliantly perform their tasks, every citizen of Ukraine must work for victory.

"If you are abroad, support Ukraine. If you are engaged in ordinary economic activities, do everything so that Ukraine can benefit as much as possible. If you find yourself in a temporarily occupied territory, try to make the occupiers more problems. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are our foundation. But on this foundation must always stand the fortress of our national unity. The unity of all Ukrainians who are fighting for life and against death. Against the Russian invasion," the president said