Biden calls on Russia to create humanitarian corridors to let people get out from Mariupol

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russia to provide humanitarian corridors for people wishing to leave Mariupol.

"One thing for sure we know about Mariupol: He should allow humanitarian corridors to let people on that steel mill and other places that are buried under rubble to get out," he said at the White House on Thursday, answering a reporter's question.

Commenting on the situation in Mariupol, Biden said that "first of all, it is questionable whether he does control Mariupol."