UK puts restrictions on another 26 persons, legal entities in regard to Russia

The UK added another 26 persons and legal entities, including Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov and Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov, to the lists of restrictions on Russia.

The sanctions also apply to acting Russian Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Chupriyan, First Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff Nikolai Bogdanovky, and businessman German Khan's wife Anzhelika.

Ten legal entities, among them Promtech-Dubna and Kalashnikov, are also under restrictions.

Assets belonging to these individuals and legal entities will be frozen. The UK has imposed restrictions on over 1,300 individuals and legal entities associated with Russia to date.