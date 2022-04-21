Podoliak ready to hold special round of talks in Mariupol with Russia’s reps for withdrawal of military and civilian

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, is ready to hold a special round of negotiations in Mariupol in order to remove the blocked Ukrainian military and civilians.

"Yes. Without any conditions. We’re ready to hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ right in Mariupol. One on one. Two on two. To save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living & the wounded. Everyone. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever, " Podoliak said on Twitter Wednesday evening.