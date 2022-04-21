Lithuania hands over heavy mortars to Ukraine

Vilnius handed over heavy mortars to Ukraine, the cost of all military assistance to Kyiv is tens of millions of euros, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

"We gave Ukraine help in form of heavy mortars, I won't name a number, but we definitely donated more than one," Anusauskas told BNS.

According to him, not only Stinger man-portable air-defense system have already been transferred to Ukraine, but also other air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, grenades, machine guns, communications equipment, and so on. "It's hard to name everything. A month ago, I calculated that there were 35 positions in various types," the Lithuanian defense minister said.

According to him, the residual value of all the assistance provided reaches tens of millions of euros.