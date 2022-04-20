Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka, many other locations in Ukraine – European Council President

Russia must pay for what it has done in Borodianka and many other cities and locations in Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel has said.

"This morning I went in Borodianka in order to witness with my own eyes what the situation is on the ground. I met with people. There are no words in order to explain what I feel not as the president of the European Council, but as father, as human being. These are atrocities, these are war crimes, it must be punished and it will be punished. They must pay for what they have done in many other cities and other locations in Ukraine," Michel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday.