Facts

16:07 19.04.2022

European Commission waiting for answers from Kyiv to second part of questionnaire on EU membership

1 min read
European Commission waiting for answers from Kyiv to second part of questionnaire on EU membership

The European Commission is waiting for answers from Kyiv to the second part of the questionnaire to assess Ukraine's ability to obtain the status of a candidate member of the EU, Chief Representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer has said.

At a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, Mamer said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities have handed over the answers to the first part of the questionnaire. The European Commission is waiting for Ukraine's response to the second part of the questionnaire. After that, the commission officials will work hard to draw up their conclusion. Mamer said they will not talk about specific time frames, but will do it so diligently and as fast as they can.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

IMF predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 35%, omits longer-term forecasts

Some 76 people return home from captivity in fifth prisoner exchange, including 60 servicemen

Zelensky proposes extending martial law

LATEST

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

Russia preparing mass provocations in Kherson region, plans to blame AFU for them

UK deprives MOEX of status as recognised stock exchange

IMF predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 35%, omits longer-term forecasts

Some 76 people return home from captivity in fifth prisoner exchange, including 60 servicemen

Zelensky proposes extending martial law

Some 205 children killed due to Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Zelensky, Dutch PM discuss escalation in Donbas

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD