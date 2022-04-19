European Commission waiting for answers from Kyiv to second part of questionnaire on EU membership

The European Commission is waiting for answers from Kyiv to the second part of the questionnaire to assess Ukraine's ability to obtain the status of a candidate member of the EU, Chief Representative of the European Commission Eric Mamer has said.

At a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, Mamer said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities have handed over the answers to the first part of the questionnaire. The European Commission is waiting for Ukraine's response to the second part of the questionnaire. After that, the commission officials will work hard to draw up their conclusion. Mamer said they will not talk about specific time frames, but will do it so diligently and as fast as they can.