11:34 19.04.2022

Russian ship group moves away from Ukrainian coast by almost 200 km, threat of missile strikes remains - South Task Force

The Russian ship grouping has retreated from the Ukrainian coast by almost 200 kilometers, the threat of missile strikes remains. Over the past 24 hours, 28 occupiers and five pieces of equipment have been destroyed, the South Task Force reported.

"In the Black Sea operational zone, an enemy ship grouping of missile and landing ships has moved almost 200 km away from our shores. But the blocking of navigation and the threat of missile strikes remain. The security and defense forces of the south counteract all hostile manifestations with a united front, from military clashes to exposure and cessation of sabotage activities," the command statement said on Monday night.

Threats of rocket and artillery strikes remain relevant in Mykolaiv region. The difficult situation with water supply is resolved by local authorities and with humanitarian support from neighboring regions.

In Kherson region, the enemy continues psychological pressure and "dirty" propaganda among the civilian population, and on the occupied line it defends and tries to inflict artillery and mortar strikes on Ukrainian positions and on settlements with civilians.

"Almost an hour-long assault by the Rashists on our positions in Oleksandrivka area was not successful. The enemy retreated to recuperate," the OK added.

The Ukrainian military stressed that as a result of effective strikes, 28 rashists and five pieces of equipment were destroyed, including armored, engineering, automobile and UAVs.

